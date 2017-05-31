News
Ascott Residence Trust - Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 31, 2017 6:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - "Acquisition of a third property in New York, United States of America"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170531OTHR9JD6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.