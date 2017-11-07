News
Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation, Shanghai Xinshu Property Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 7, 2017 17:10
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dormant wholly owned subsidiary in members' voluntary liquidation
|Announcement Reference
|SG171107OTHR3N44
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.