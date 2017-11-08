CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

08 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2017 6:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG171108OTHREPEV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand 3Q 2017 PATMI increases 28.1% to S$317.0 million2) 2017 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 3Q 2017 Financial Results4) CapitaLand China Residential and Strata Pipeline as at Sep 2017

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 113,703 bytes)
Back to top