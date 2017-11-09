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CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT") - Payment Of Divestment Fee By Way Of Issuance Of Units In CMT

09 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 9, 2017 17:25
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,111 bytes)
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