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News

CapitaLand Investor Day 2017 - Presentation By Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO

14 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 14, 2017 7:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Investor Day 2017 - Presentation by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO
Announcement Reference SG171114OTHRBFU7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,978,033 bytes)
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