News
CapitaLand Investor Day 2017 - Presentation By Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 14, 2017 7:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Investor Day 2017 - Presentation by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO
|Announcement Reference
|SG171114OTHRBFU7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.