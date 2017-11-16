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News

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit (16 November 2017)

16 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 15, 2017 17:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit (16 November 2017)
Announcement Reference SG171115OTHRKK8G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,784,239 bytes)
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