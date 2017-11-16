News
Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit (16 November 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 15, 2017 17:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit (16 November 2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG171115OTHRKK8G
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.