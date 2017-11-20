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News

Establishment Of 80%-Owned Subsidiary - Quest Liverpool Tenancy UK Limited

20 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 20, 2017 18:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of 80%-owned subsidiary - Quest Liverpool Tenancy UK Limited
Announcement Reference SG171120OTHRMVLK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 124,662 bytes)
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