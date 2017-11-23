News
Ascott Residence Trust - SGX - J.P. Morgan Real Estate Corporate Day, Sydney (23 November 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 22, 2017 17:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.