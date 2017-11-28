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News

Proposed Acquisition Of 49% Interest In Special Purpose Company Which Holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China

28 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 28, 2017 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed acquisition of 49% interest in SPV which holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China
Announcement Reference SG171128OTHRWMCF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, joint news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 139,332 bytes)
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