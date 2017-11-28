News
Proposed Acquisition Of 49% Interest In Special Purpose Company Which Holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 28, 2017 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed acquisition of 49% interest in SPV which holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China
|Announcement Reference
|SG171128OTHRWMCF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, joint news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.