News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Joint Acquisition Of 100% Interest In Special Purpose Company Which Holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 28, 2017 18:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLandRetailChinaTrust-Joint Acquisition of Special Purpose Co which holds Rock Square,GZ,China
|Announcement Reference
|SG171128OTHRNL6M
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.