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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Joint Acquisition Of 100% Interest In Special Purpose Company Which Holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China

28 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 28, 2017 18:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLandRetailChinaTrust-Joint Acquisition of Special Purpose Co which holds Rock Square,GZ,China
Announcement Reference SG171128OTHRNL6M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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