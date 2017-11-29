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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Close Of Upsized Private Placement Of New Units In CapitaLand Retail China Trust At An Issue Price Of S$1.612 Per Unit

29 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 29, 2017 7:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Close of Upsized Private Placement
Announcement Reference SG171129OTHRTX92
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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