News
Dormant Subsidiaries In Members' Voluntary Liquidation
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 30, 2017 17:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dormant subsidiaries in members' voluntary liquidation
|Announcement Reference
|SG171130OTHRA21N
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.