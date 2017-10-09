News
S$500,000,000 3.08% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 To Be Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 9, 2017 20:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|S$500,000,000 3.08% Fixed Rate Notes due 2027 to be issued under S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG171009OTHRCTJ5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.