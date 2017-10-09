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News

S$500,000,000 3.08% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 To Be Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

09 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 9, 2017 20:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title S$500,000,000 3.08% Fixed Rate Notes due 2027 to be issued under S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG171009OTHRCTJ5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 220,388 bytes)
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