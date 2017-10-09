News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Update Of S$500,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme To S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 9, 2017 23:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Update of S$500M MMTN Prog to S$1B Multicurrency Debt Issuance Prog
|Announcement Reference
|SG171009OTHR31TB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.