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CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Update Of S$500,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme To S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme

09 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 9, 2017 23:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Update of S$500M MMTN Prog to S$1B Multicurrency Debt Issuance Prog
Announcement Reference SG171009OTHR31TB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 229,229 bytes)
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