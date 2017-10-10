News
Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Of The Acquisition Of Serviced Residence Property In Singapore And Use Of Proceeds From The Rights Issue
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 10, 2017 17:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust-Completion of acquisition of SR property & use of proceeds from Rights Issue
|Announcement Reference
|SG171010OTHR4OQJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.