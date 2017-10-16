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News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary, CapitaMalls Japan Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

16 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2017 17:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaMalls Japan Fund Management Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG171016OTHRH33Q
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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