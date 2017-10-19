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News

Issue Of S$500,000,000 3.08% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 Under The S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

19 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 19, 2017 17:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue of S$500,000,000 3.08% Fixed Rate Notes due 2027 under the S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG171019OTHRZNWW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 219,119 bytes)
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