CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

20 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 20, 2017 7:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG171020OTHRVRFI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2017, as attached for information:1) CCT News Release: CCT's 3Q 2017 distributable income up 7.0% year-on-year;2) CCT 2017 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) CCT 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 403,240 bytes)
Back to top