News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 20, 2017 7:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG171020OTHRVRFI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2017, as attached for information:1) CCT News Release: CCT's 3Q 2017 distributable income up 7.0% year-on-year;2) CCT 2017 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) CCT 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.