News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 20, 2017 18:43
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2017, as attached for information: 1) CMT News Release:CMT 3Q 2017 net property income up 1.6% year-on-year; 2) CMT 2017 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and 3) CMT 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.