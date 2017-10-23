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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

23 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2017 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG171023OTHRU26J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2017, as attached for information:1. CRCT 2017 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement;2. CRCT 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results News Release; and3. CRCT 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 195,605 bytes)
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