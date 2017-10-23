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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Final Results Of The Rights Issue

23 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2017 21:29
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 116,178 bytes)
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