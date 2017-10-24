News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 24, 2017 7:07
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2017, as attached for information. (1) News Release: Ascott REIT's Unitholders' Distribution increases 7% to S$108.3 Million for year-to-date September 2017 (2) 2017 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (3) Presentation Slides - 3Q 2017 Financial Results