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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

25 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2017 19:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG171025OTHRCX3Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Managament Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2017, as attached for information.1. News Release: CMMT records distribution per unit of 2.08 sen for 3Q 20172. 2017 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement3. Presentation Slides - 2017 3rd Quarter Financial Results

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  1. Press Release (Size: 259,729 bytes)
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