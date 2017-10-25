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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Award Of Contract To A Related Party

25 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2017 19:17
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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