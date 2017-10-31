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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust In Payment Of Divestment Fee In Relation To Divestment Of Golden Shoe Car Park And Base Component Of Asset Management Fee

31 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2017 18:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLandCommercialTrust(CCT)-Issue of CCT units in payment of divestment fee&asset management fee
Announcement Reference SG171031OTHR6RXD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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