News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust In Payment Of Divestment Fee In Relation To Divestment Of Golden Shoe Car Park And Base Component Of Asset Management Fee
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 31, 2017 18:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLandCommercialTrust(CCT)-Issue of CCT units in payment of divestment fee&asset management fee
|Announcement Reference
|SG171031OTHR6RXD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.