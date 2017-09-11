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News

Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of C31 Ventures Fund 1 Pte. Ltd. And C31VF1-065C Pte. Ltd.

11 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 11, 2017 18:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Increase in issued & paid-up share capital of C31 Ventures Fund 1 Pte. Ltd. & C31VF1-065C Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG170911OTHR103P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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