News
Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation For PhillipCapital Lunch Seminar, Singapore (12 September 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 11, 2017 18:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust : Presentation for PhillipCapital Lunch Seminar, Singapore (12 Sep 2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG170911OTHR930E
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.