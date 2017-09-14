News
Composition of Board Committees
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 14, 2017 17:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Composition of Board Committees
|Announcement Reference
|SG170914OTHRMK96
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.