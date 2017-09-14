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About Us
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News

Composition of Board Committees

14 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 14, 2017 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Composition of Board Committees
Announcement Reference SG170914OTHRMK96
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 127,886 bytes)
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