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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of Special Purpose Vehicle Holding CapitaMall Anzhen

15 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 15, 2017 6:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion of Divestment of SPV Holding CapitaMall Anzhen
Announcement Reference SG170915OTHRG5BR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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