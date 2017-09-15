News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of Special Purpose Vehicle Holding CapitaMall Anzhen
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 15, 2017 6:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion of Divestment of SPV Holding CapitaMall Anzhen
|Announcement Reference
|SG170915OTHRG5BR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.