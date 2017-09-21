News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of Asia Square Tower 2 And Launch Of S$700 Million Rights Issue
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 21, 2017 18:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLandCommercialTrust-Proposed acquisition of Asia Square Tower2 & launch of S$700M Rights Issue
|Announcement Reference
|SG170921OTHRBFXB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcements, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.