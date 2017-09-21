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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of Asia Square Tower 2 And Launch Of S$700 Million Rights Issue

21 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 21, 2017 18:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLandCommercialTrust-Proposed acquisition of Asia Square Tower2 & launch of S$700M Rights Issue
Announcement Reference SG170921OTHRBFXB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcements, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 291,797 bytes)
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