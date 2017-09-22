News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Golden Shoe Car Park Redevelopment - Unitholders' Loan Agreements And Sponsors' Undertaking
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 22, 2017 17:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT - "Golden Shoe Car Park Redevelopment - Unitholders' Loan Agreements and Sponsors' Undertaking"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170922OTHR0GU1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.