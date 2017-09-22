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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Golden Shoe Car Park Redevelopment - Unitholders' Loan Agreements And Sponsors' Undertaking

22 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 22, 2017 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT - "Golden Shoe Car Park Redevelopment - Unitholders' Loan Agreements and Sponsors' Undertaking"
Announcement Reference SG170922OTHR0GU1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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