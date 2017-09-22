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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Downgraded To 'BBB+' On Increasing Leverage Following Portfolio Enhancement; Outlook Stable

22 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 22, 2017 21:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT- "Downgraded to 'BBB+' on increasing leverage following portfolio enhancement; Outlook Stable"
Announcement Reference SG170922OTHRL92C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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