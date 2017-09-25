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News

Establishment Of 51% Owned Subsidiary, 雅途公寓管理（上海）有限公司 Ya Tu Residence Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

25 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 25, 2017 17:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of 51% owned subsidiary - Ya Tu Residence Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG170925OTHR68JW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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