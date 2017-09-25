News
Establishment Of 51% Owned Subsidiary, 雅途公寓管理（上海）有限公司 Ya Tu Residence Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 25, 2017 17:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of 51% owned subsidiary - Ya Tu Residence Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG170925OTHR68JW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.