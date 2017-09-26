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Ascott Residence Trust - Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB' To Ascott Residence Trust; Outlook Stable

26 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 26, 2017 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust: Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB' to Ascott Residence Trust; Outlook Stable
Announcement Reference SG170926OTHRAZUT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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