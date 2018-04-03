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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In Interest Of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lim Ming Yan

03 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 3, 2018 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lim Ming Yan
Announcement Reference SG180403OTHRKU50
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Lim Ming Yan is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 28,051 bytes)
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