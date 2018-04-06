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Annual Reports And Related Documents

06 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 6, 2018 7:00
Status New
Announcement Reference SG180406OTHR1L04
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Annual Report 2017 and Letter to Shareholders dated 6 April 2018 issued by CapitaLand Limited are for information.

Attachments

  1. Annual Report (Size: 273,414 bytes)
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