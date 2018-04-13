News
Notification Of Results Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 13, 2018 17:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Notification of Results Release
|Announcement Reference
|SG180413OTHRLZCF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018 will be released after the close of trading on Monday, 30 April 2018.