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Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

13 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 13, 2018 17:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG180413OTHRM1AF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition and all shares acquired are held as treasury shares
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 24/04/2017
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 84,942,722
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 13/04/2018 Total Number of shares purchased 2,038,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 2,038,000
Date of Purchase 13/04/2018
Total Number of shares purchased 2,038,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 2,038,000
Highest Price per share SGD 3.69 Lowest Price per share SGD 3.69 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 7,529,875.96 Highest Price per share
Highest Price per share SGD 3.69
Lowest Price per share SGD 3.69
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 7,529,875.96
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 57,601,900 1.356 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 57,601,900 1.356 Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number
By way of Market Acquisition 57,601,900
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0
Total 57,601,900
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 4,200,726,298
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 73,657,448
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