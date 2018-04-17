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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 17 April 2018

17 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 17, 2018 18:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting held on 17 April 2018
Announcement Reference SG180417OTHRHZTO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,144,999 bytes)
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