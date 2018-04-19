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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Sale Of Sembawang Shopping Centre

19 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 19, 2018 7:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Sale of Sembawang Shopping Centre
Announcement Reference SG180419OTHRQOSL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 146,030 bytes)
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