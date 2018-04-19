News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Sale Of Sembawang Shopping Centre
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 19, 2018 7:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Sale of Sembawang Shopping Centre
|Announcement Reference
|SG180419OTHRQOSL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter as attached for information.