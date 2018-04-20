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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

20 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 20, 2018 18:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG180420OTHRJNU8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018, as attached for information.1. CMT 2018 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement;2. CMT 2018 First Quarter Financial Results News Release; and3. CMT 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 191,037 bytes)
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