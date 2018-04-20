News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 20, 2018 18:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180420OTHRJNU8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018, as attached for information.1. CMT 2018 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement;2. CMT 2018 First Quarter Financial Results News Release; and3. CMT 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.