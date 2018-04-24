News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 24, 2018 6:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180424OTHRFLMW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018, as attached for information.(1) News Release: CCT's 1Q 2018 distributable income grew 7.5% year-on-year(2) 2018 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement; and(3) Presentation Slides - 2018 First Quarter Financial Results.