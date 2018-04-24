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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

24 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 24, 2018 19:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG180424OTHRLAPO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018, as attached for information:(1) Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2018(2) News Release: CMMT records distribution per unit of 2.02 sen for 1Q 2018(3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 1Q 2018 Financial Results

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 445,432 bytes)
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