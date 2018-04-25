News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 25 April 2018
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 25, 2018 17:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2018
|Announcement Reference
|SG180425OTHRSEAI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.