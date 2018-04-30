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Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Non-Executive Independent Director

30 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2018 12:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG180430OTHRM70O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director
Name Of Person John Powell Morschel
Age 74
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 01/05/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr John Powell Morschel retired as a Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2018 and he did not seek re-election. As a result of his retirement, Mr Morschel also ceased to be a Member of the Finance and Investment Committee and the Nominating Committee, respectively.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 01/02/2010
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 9
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 2
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Director; Member of the Finance and Investment Committee and the Nominating Committee, respectively.
Role and responsibilities Non-Executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 106,561 CapitaLand Limited shares
Past (for the last 5 years) Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Present Gifford Communications Pty Ltd Tenix Group Pty Limited
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