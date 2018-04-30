News
Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Cessation
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 30, 2018 12:57
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG180430OTHRM70O
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director
|Name Of Person
|John Powell Morschel
|Age
|74
|Is effective date of cessation known?
|Yes
|If yes, please provide the date
|01/05/2018
|Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|Mr John Powell Morschel retired as a Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2018 and he did not seek re-election. As a result of his retirement, Mr Morschel also ceased to be a Member of the Finance and Investment Committee and the Nominating Committee, respectively.
|Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|No
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|Date of Appointment to current position
|01/02/2010
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|9
|Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|2
|Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|Independent Director; Member of the Finance and Investment Committee and the Nominating Committee, respectively.
|Role and responsibilities
|Non-Executive
|Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|No
|Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|Yes
|Shareholding Details
|106,561 CapitaLand Limited shares
|Past (for the last 5 years)
|Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
|Present
|Gifford Communications Pty Ltd Tenix Group Pty Limited