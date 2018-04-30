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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

30 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2018 19:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG180430OTHR6CBQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 1Q 2018 PATMI of S$319.1 million2) 2018 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1Q 2018 Financial Results4) CapitaLand China Residential and Strata Sales Pipeline as at Mar 2018

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  1. Press Release (Size: 162,473 bytes)
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