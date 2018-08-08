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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

08 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 8, 2018 6:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180808OTHRA614
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand's 2Q 2018 PATMI increases 4.4% to S$605.5 million2) 2018 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2018 Financial Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2018

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  1. Press Release (Size: 221,981 bytes)
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