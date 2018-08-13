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News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - CapitaLand Retail Japan Investments Pte. Ltd.

13 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2018 17:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail Japan Investments Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180813OTHRY7T2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 40,469 bytes)
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