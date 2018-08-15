News
Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary 北京凯和德创新科技有限公司 Beijing Kai He De Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 15, 2018 18:24
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary - Beijing Kai He De Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG180815OTHRPP34
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.