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News

Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary 北京凯和德创新科技有限公司 Beijing Kai He De Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

15 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 15, 2018 18:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary - Beijing Kai He De Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180815OTHRPP34
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,382 bytes)
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