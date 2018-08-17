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CMT, CRCT, CCT, ART And CMMT - CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (17 August 2018)

17 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2018 20:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMT, CRCT, CCT, ART and CMMT - CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (17 August 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180816OTHRTYAQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") and CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), have today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Mall Trust (Size: 6,117,764 bytes)
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