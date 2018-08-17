News
CMT, CRCT, CCT, ART And CMMT - CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (17 August 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 16, 2018 20:57
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMT, CRCT, CCT, ART and CMMT - CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (17 August 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180816OTHRTYAQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") and CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), have today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.